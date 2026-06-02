Marvel's Wolverine Gets Extended Gameplay Trailer - News

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Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games during today's State of Play released an extended look at gameplay for Marvel's Wolverine. Pre-orders are also now available.

View the extended gameplay trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

Setting the Stage: Our Gameplay Trailer

Let’s not mince words: Marvel’s Wolverine is a brutal, violent, and action-packed single-player adventure from our team at Insomniac Games, in collaboration with Marvel Games. It cuts deeper than claw combat alone, with an emotionally charged original story centered on a comic book icon: James “Logan” Howlett, aka Wolverine.

To set up our Extended Gameplay Trailer, Logan is tailing a group of mutants that have been hunted and captured by the Reavers, a guns-for-hire cybernetic militia. The Reavers have plans to deliver the mutants to their client, Bolivar Trask – a billionaire industrialist driven by a fanatical belief in human superiority. We also introduce another major player in Logan’s journey: Jean Grey, a powerful telekinetic and emergent leader of the captured mutants.

The situation is dire and help is limited. Mutants live in the shadows fearful of those hunting them, while the rest of society lives unaware of their existence. The only ones potentially capable of protecting their own is Team X, a last-stand mutant task force facing its darkest hour, which Logan rejoins after leaving three years prior. For the mutants, the fight for survival is theirs alone.

A Slice of the Action

In his search for the mutants, Logan crosses paths with unsuspecting Reavers. They’re armed to the teeth with advanced technology, equipped with lethal weapons and cybernetic implants. They’re ready for a fight… but so is Wolverine. He can stalk enemies, ambush from above, or shred through them with fast, fluid, and brutal claw attacks.

Drawn in by a frantic plea for help, Logan and Jean are compelled to team up against Trask’s hired guns, and they prove to be more than capable. Logan can carve into foes with special combat moves called “Techniques” such as the Tornado Spin and Bull Rush. Meanwhile, Jean obliterates enemies with her powerful telekinetic abilities, which presents a few opportunities for Critical Strikes. These are devastating finishing moves that Wolverine can execute solo or with other characters; they’re takedown opportunities worth looking out for during a frenzied fight.

Every successful attack, parry, and kill will build up Logan’s Rage. This allows for stronger attacks or activating his Healing Factor to survive grievous body damage. If Logan’s Rage is pushed too far, he can unleash Rage Tier 3: a stylized monochromatic explosion of savagery inspired by Marvel Comics’ Black, White, and Blood series.

The overwhelmed Reavers retreat. But Logan can take this fight to go. In one of many set pieces, Wolverine tears through the highway on a motorcycle where he can take out trucks, slash tires, and hurl enemies off the road. He also leaps to different vehicles fighting anything the Reavers throw at him, including powerful Brutes. Bloodied, battered, and on the brink of defeat? Wolverine can channel his rage and kick into Last Stand to activate his Healing Factor; he can live to fight another day and show everyone why he’s the best there is.

Our Accessibility

Additionally, we’re delighted to confirm that Marvel’s Wolverine will feature a comprehensive list of accessibility options at launch. It’s a longstanding part of our development process at Insomniac Games to create features that provide assistance for players with cognitive, visual, auditory, and motor disabilities.

You can cut over to our Support website for a detailed list of features coming to Marvel’s Wolverine at launch here.

Pre-Order Today

September 15, 2026 is our date.

Save the date. Marvel’s Wolverine ($69.99 USD / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980) arrives September 15, 2026, on PlayStation 5. You can pre-order now to secure access to these early unlock bonuses and PS Avatars via the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct, or at participating retailers.

Pre-order bonuses include:

Early access suit: Classic Brown

Early access claws: Reflective Claws

One additional technique point

Four PlayStation avatars

Unleash your full potential with the Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99 / £79.99 / €89.99 / ¥9,980 MSRP). This version includes exclusive suits, claws, and more technique points to get you started faster! To note, the suits and claws are purely cosmetic.

Digital Deluxe Edition

A copy of the game

All pre-order bonuses

Five exclusive suits Incredible Savage Age of Apocalypse Night Hunt New Leather

Five exclusive claws Smooth-Edged Claws Hollow Blade Claws Thick Claws Serrated Spine Claws Tapered Claws

Three additional technique points

Not only will you have a variety of looks to choose from, but you’ll also have an assortment of claws to unlock in Marvel’s Wolverine. You can gain access to them in the base game through standard progression, with exclusive items offered only through the Digital Deluxe Edition. But we’ll share more about our suits and claws at a later date. Speaking of which…

Expect More Soon

We have several teases closing our trailer too, including more intense battles, suits, enemy factions, and characters…. was that Sabretooth!? There’s plenty left to share about Marvel’s Wolverine on our road to launch, so pre-order today and keep up with @InsomniacGames on social media for future updates. Fortunately, the wait won’t be long… Stay tuned!

Marvel's Wolverine will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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