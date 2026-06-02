ILL Launches in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Team Clout announced the Survival horror game, ILL, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2027.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Team Clout in collaboration with Mundfish Powerhouse, ILL is a realistic first-person action survival horror game focused on visceral body horror, cinematic immersion, environmental storytelling, and intense physical gameplay interactions. Shown publicly for the first time since summer 2025, the new trailer marks a major milestone for the project and highlights the evolution of ILL‘s world, atmosphere, and gameplay direction. It introduces several key story characters alongside various new Aberration types with disturbing designs and unpredictable behavior, while delivering a deeper look at ILL‘s brutal combat, including its advanced dismemberment system and realistic weapon handling. The footage additionally showcases a wider variety of locations and environments, ranging from claustrophobic interiors to larger exterior spaces, further expanding the scale of the game.

Something sinister has awakened inside a massive research fort. As horrific Aberrations spread throughout the complex, the protagonist must fight through grotesque monstrosities and unravel the truth behind the catastrophe in a desperate attempt to save what matters most.

Balancing survival and action mechanics, ILL remains a pure, unforgiving horror experience where every threat is deadly, and resources are critically scarce. To survive, players must master tactical combat assessment—while a diverse arsenal of firearms is available, ammunition is a luxury, forcing them to adapt to different types of Aberrations and rely heavily on improvised melee combat. Players can utilize objects around them to gain the upper hand, hurl bricks to stun enemies, and rip pipes that will degrade with use straight from the walls.

Leveraging Team Clout’s extensive background in the film industry, ILL delivers an unprecedented level of cinematic depth, blending photorealistic visual effects and Hollywood-grade immersion to make everything feel terrifyingly real. The developers’ cinematic contributions can be seen in acclaimed films and series such as Until Dawn, IT: Welcome to Derry, V/H/S/Beyond, Longlegs, Azrael, and various Sony Pictures horror projects.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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