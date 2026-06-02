Dave the Diver Prequel Bancho the Chef Announced for PS5 and PC - News

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by, posted 15 hours ago

MINTROCKET has announced Dave the Diver prequel, cooking simulation and adventure game, Bancho the Chef, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bancho the Chef is an all-new adventure follows the enigmatic Bancho through his early formative years as an aspiring cook, traveling across Asia to study regional cuisines, refine his craft, and ultimately become the master chef fans know and love.

Blending cooking simulation with light RPG progression, Bancho the Chef invites players to step into Bancho’s shoes as he hones his skills through hands-on culinary mastery, ingredient discovery, and restaurant management. Players will journey through vibrant locations such as Japan, Korea, and China, learning authentic dishes, building reputation, and unlocking new techniques through a dynamic gameplay loop that combines story-driven missions with the craft of cooking.

At its core, this brand-new experience delivers a satisfying progression system where learning ingredients, serving customers, and completing challenges in each region all contribute to Bancho’s growth. As players expand their culinary expertise, they’ll unlock new recipes, attract more customers, and earn the approval of local masters to advance to new regions, all while uncovering Bancho’s personal journey and connections to the world of DAVE THE DIVER.

Cooking Sim Meets RPG Progression

Experience a unique genre mash-up where cooking mechanics, time management, minigames, and strategic restaurant operations are paired with character growth and narrative progression.

Culinary Journey Across Asia

Travel through diverse regions including Japan, Korea, and China, learning authentic recipes and techniques inspired by real life local cuisine.

Dynamic Gameplay Loop

Balance missions, mini-games, exploration, and practice as you progress through regions and master a diverse array of recipes.

Earn Your Local Reputation

Fulfill requests from regional locals by serving the dishes they want, and raise the restaurant’s reputation in each community you visit.

Expanded World and Side Activities

Engage in additional content such as fishing, VIP missions, and more, adding variety to Bancho’s journey.

A Story-Driven Origin Tale

Discover Bancho’s backstory and his connection to the DAVE THE DIVER universe in an all-new narrative-rich adventure which takes place years before the events of Dave The Diver.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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