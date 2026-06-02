Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered Launches October 1 - News

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Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force announced Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 1.

View the overview trailer below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition ($39.99 / £32.99 / €39.99 / ¥7,480)

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus content: Retro-Style Red Hare Saddle – Equipping this saddle will allow you to ride Red Hare with its original look from Dynasty Warriors 3. Note: Red Hare, which can be obtained by playing the game, has higher stats than Red Hare (Retro). This content may become available for purchase or for free separately at a later date.



Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99 / £57.99 / €69.99 / ¥11,880)

A copy of the game

Dynasty Warriors 3 Retro Costumes (42 total) – A set of retro costumes based off of the original Dynasty Warriors 3.

Retro Costumes (42 total) – A set of retro costumes based off of the original Dynasty Warriors 3. Digital Deluxe Edition bonus content: Wind Scroll (x1) and Tiger Amulet (x1) – Items for increasing your attack range by 10 and attack stat by 10. Six Secret Teachings (x1) – An item that increases officer Merit gain. Weapons That Can Also Be Used for Fusion (42 total) – Weapons with useful abilities that can be used for as synthesis materials. Weapons for all officers are included. Officer Concept Art Collection – Original officer concept art from Dynasty Warriors 3, with producer comments.

Pre-order bonus content: Retro-Style Red Hare Saddle – Equipping this saddle will allow you to ride Red Hare with its original look from Dynasty Warriors 3. Note: Red Hare, which can be obtained by playing the game, has higher stats than Red Hare (Retro). This content may become available for purchase or for free separately at a later date.



Read details on the game below:

To celebrate the return of one of the most beloved titles in Warriors series history, Koei Tecmo has also released a new game introduction trailer showcasing new features, additional story scenarios, and the exhilarating two-player cooperative mode.

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered introduces game-changing combat and customization mechanics to help players shift the tide of battle:

Evasion – Dodge enemy strikes or temporarily withdraw from the front line.

– Dodge enemy strikes or temporarily withdraw from the front line. Just Evasion – Time a dodge perfectly to unleash a counterattack.

– Time a dodge perfectly to unleash a counterattack. Perfect Power Guard – Deflect incoming attacks to stun opponents and create an opening.

– Deflect incoming attacks to stun opponents and create an opening. Weapon Fusion – Sacrifice unwanted gear to transfer elemental attributes and skills, forging the ultimate weapon.

Fans can also conquer challenging new scenarios featuring a massive roster of unlockable officers, seamlessly blending the original story with engaging fresh content. Additionally, the acclaimed offline two-player mode makes its triumphant return. Whether teaming up or going head-to-head via classic split-screen gameplay, players can tackle intense battles across Musou, Free, and VS Modes.

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered is now available for pre-order. In addition to the digital standard edition, fans can pre-order Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered Digital Deluxe Edition which includes the base game, 42 weapons, Six Secret Teachings, Wind Scroll and Tiger Amulet, Officer Concept Art Collection, and a set of 42 retro costumes based on the original title.

Everyone who pre-orders the game before Sept. 30, 2026 will receive the “Retro-Style Red Hare Saddle” pre-order bonus item.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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