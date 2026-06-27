Lenovo Warns High Memory Prices are Likely the 'New Normal' and Might 'Never' Return to Normal - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 4,621 Views
The shortages and high demand for memory and storage have caused a number of price increases in the video game hardware market. Chip manufacturer Lenovo has warned memory prices might never return to the prices before the current crisis.
Lenovo executive director Martin Hiegl at the ISC conference in Germany, via Computerbase, told attendees the DRAM and NAND prices will likely "never" return to their previous levels during early 2025. The higher prices could become the new normal moving into 2030 and possibly beyond.
Xbox is increasing the price for a third time since May 2025 in August with the cheapest model - Xbox Series S - going from $300 before any increases up to $500, while the Xbox Series X will hit $800.
Sony has increased the price of the PlayStation 5 multiple times as well with the Digital Edition going from $400 at launch up to $600 now, while the model with a disc drive has gone from $500 to $650. The PS5 Pro has increased from $700 to $900.
Nintendo is increasing the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 worldwide on September 1 from $450 to $500, while the price has already increased in Japan. The price of the Switch 1 increased in August 2025 with the Lite going from $300 to $330, the original model from $300 to $340, and the OLED from $350 to $400.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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It's only a new normal if we buy them. If we don't, the new normal will quickly become the old normal.
We have about zero impact on memory prices, because memory prices are currently driven by data centers. The only thing we have impact on is whether we're willing to pay insane prices for hardware containing memory, and even those prices are probably largely affected by business device needs.
Demand is going to drop because of these prices. -_-
Not for data centers, which seem to make up the bulk of the demand... But for everything else, definitely.
I hope you're right. I'm not gonna buy any new tech until prices drop.
I am just importing some Chinese companies SSD/Ram etc. They all are increasing production.
Are the Chinese ones as good as the usual parts?
Corsair have started using CMXT made ram, same prices as their other Micron/Hynix ram.
That doesn't mean they will always stay at current levels. Just that they might not reach the same lows as before again.
We can still try. I'm not buying anymore modern tech until prices drop.
The price per GB drops about 30% annually on average, historically speaking. If we are back to 2024 prices per GB by 2030 that could still count as "never recovered" even if technically speaking we're back to paying the same as before.
I hate when these big companies try to convince me a bad situation is the "new normal". "Stop complaining and just purchase!". So disrespectful.
Ok this article is embarrassing.
LENOVO IS NOT A CHIP MANUFACTURER.
THEY BUY CHIPS TO PUT IN COMPUTERS AND OTHER CONSUMER ELECTRONICS THEY ASSEMBLE.
Maybe just maybe if you decide that memory commodity prices is a topic you want to cover, you actually need to understand the basics of that topic and cover it intelligently. That would probably entail reporting on actual memory producers schedules for new fabs etc. Good places to start would be Chang Xin (CXMT) and Yangtze (YMTC), not to mention other smaller Chinese memory manufacturers scaling up now. Of course, Samsung, Hynix, and Micron are also expanding production capacity. Most people would say that active processs of production expansion are highly relevant if you want to discuss forecasts of pricing, but what do they know?
BTW, way more meaningful than this article would be Micron's announcement of 3-5 year contracts with major customers. Is that just being nice to favored customers, or is that a business decision based on belief that prices will not only rise, but will fall some time toward end of those contacts?
I am more than happy to completely give up modern gaming if prices never come down. PS6 will not come close to even hitting 50 million units sold at $1000 plus
Build up that retro collection. That's what I did. I have enough bunker-games, carts/discs and systems right now to last until the end of my life. I'm prepared lol
This is effectively a factor that can cause a crash for gaming as its impact on pricing will cause a severe contraction in sales in the very long run.
This doesn't make sense. The components haven't gotten more expensive to produce, it's just a demand shock. So with higher profit margins there should be a massive expansion of production to meet the new demand.
Is there something that stops a rapid expansion of production? Surely new entrants can produce these products within a few years and current producers can expand production even faster.
What is the constraint here?
Much of Chinese industry is sanctioned one way or another by US (and 2nd rate Epstein Class memberes in EU), but nonetheless they are aiming to scale up production immensely in next years, led by Chang Xin and Yangtze Memory.
If demand stays high, there will probably be production capacity increases, which in turn will drive down the prices sooner or later. I'd not sure if it's economically viable, but I wouldn't be entirely surprised to see memory consumers start producing their own memory if data centers keep the prices high for too long.
Utter nonsense. Nothing about the sky high ram prices is sustainable. Not the ai driven data center bubble, nor the expected amount of disposable income for the consumer to fork over just to keep up with the tech they already have. Next to no one's wages are increasing at the same rate.
Gaming especially is ill suited to survive this if only because most gamers are aging AND have a massive backlog of nostalgic AND new experiences
I'll tell you what... I'm shopping for a new laptop for business use. I generally can get a long life out of my laptops because I'll add RAM down the line, and I don't use them for significant gaming, so the software typically won't outgrow the tech for at least several years. My current laptop is a decade old, and still mostly suitable for my use, after having made two ram upgrades (started with 6 GB, went to 12 GB, then to 16 GB).
The problem is that most new laptops that are reasonably portable do not have removable/ replaceable ram. So I'll need to buy something with an amount of ram that seems like overkill right now, if I want to get several years out of the device. That basically means 64 GB. And that pushes me into machines well over $2,000. And these aren't machines with a dedicated graphics card. We're talking about middle of the road business laptops, just with a little more than average ram.
The silver lining here is that now for just a couple hundred extra dollars, I can move into a pretty capable gaming machine. So I may do that. The only downside there is that I'll have to forgo some of the portability and battery life. So we'll see.
Anyway, this is a really long way of saying that RAM now accounts for a huge portion of the price of computers and related tech. It has really changed the equation, and is causing me, and likely others, to shop differently.
Classic self-interested positioning. Only the Sith deal in absolutes.
Lenovo isn't a chip manufacturer, they BUY chips and high chip prices destroy their own business.
You are correct! And it seems that even their Parent company has no pieces whatsoever in the chip game. Tough times ahead for them, it seems.
Well just the sacrifice we must make to support a technology that only benefits a small sliver of the population and fucks over everyone else.