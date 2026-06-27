Lenovo Warns High Memory Prices are Likely the 'New Normal' and Might 'Never' Return to Normal - News

/ 4,621 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The shortages and high demand for memory and storage have caused a number of price increases in the video game hardware market. Chip manufacturer Lenovo has warned memory prices might never return to the prices before the current crisis.

Lenovo executive director Martin Hiegl at the ISC conference in Germany, via Computerbase, told attendees the DRAM and NAND prices will likely "never" return to their previous levels during early 2025. The higher prices could become the new normal moving into 2030 and possibly beyond.

Xbox is increasing the price for a third time since May 2025 in August with the cheapest model - Xbox Series S - going from $300 before any increases up to $500, while the Xbox Series X will hit $800.

Sony has increased the price of the PlayStation 5 multiple times as well with the Digital Edition going from $400 at launch up to $600 now, while the model with a disc drive has gone from $500 to $650. The PS5 Pro has increased from $700 to $900.

Nintendo is increasing the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 worldwide on September 1 from $450 to $500, while the price has already increased in Japan. The price of the Switch 1 increased in August 2025 with the Lite going from $300 to $330, the original model from $300 to $340, and the OLED from $350 to $400.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles