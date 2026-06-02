Phantom Blade Zero Delayed to October 29 - News

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by, posted 16 hours ago

S-GAME has delayed action RPG, Phantom Blade Zero, from September 9 to October 29. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"As many of you just saw in today’s State of Play, pre-orders for Phantom Blade Zero will open this summer!" said S-GAME CEO. "At the same time, I want to share another update: Phantom Blade Zero will now launch on October 29, 2026, moved from its previous date of September 9, 2026.

"First of all, I want to offer my sincere apologies to all the players who have been following and supporting us. This was not an easy decision. More than anyone, we understand the expectations our players have placed on us. And precisely because of those expectations, we do not want to release Phantom Blade Zero knowing there is still an opportunity to take it one step further.

"Looking back over the past few years, the development of Phantom Blade Zero has been a thrilling journey of evolution. As we built the game, we continued learning, refining our technology, and expanding the scale and resources behind the project. From its first reveal in 2023, to its first offline hands-on demo in 2024, to the Seven-Star Sword Formation, Lion Dance, and Drunken Sword showcased in 2025, Phantom Blade Zero has continued to evolve year after year, with each new showing representing a clear leap forward from the last. And we have shared that evolution with players around the world every step of the way.

"Over the past few months, we have been streamlining content and focusing our efforts on polishing the areas that matter most. During this process, I saw one final opportunity for Phantom Blade Zero to make another meaningful leap forward.

"We have upgraded a number of character models and reworked many environments across the game, pushing them toward the highest standard we can currently achieve. We have also spent additional effort preserving as much of this visual impact as possible even without relying on ray tracing. Of course, ray tracing will further enhance the visuals, but our priority is to make sure the core look, atmosphere, and intensity of Phantom Blade Zero come through at full force for as many players as possible.

"A 50-day delay cannot solve everything. But it does give us enough time to complete a number of clearly defined and genuinely important improvements. These refinements will directly affect how the game feels when players first step into the world of Phantom Blade Zero. We could have delivered some of them through post-launch updates, but for the players who choose to join us on day one, we believe they deserve the best version of Phantom Blade Zero we can deliver from the very beginning.

"I am truly sorry for the delay, and I want to thank everyone who has continued to follow and support Phantom Blade Zero. This summer, we will have much more to show you. I believe every extra day of waiting will be worth it."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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