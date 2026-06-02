Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Adds Magneto, Green Goblin, and Carnage as Playable Characters - News

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Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arc System Works have announced Magneto, Green Goblin, and Carnage will be a playable characters in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

They are part of the Knights of Doom team, which also includes previously announced character Doctor Doom.

View a new trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

The Fourth Team Joins the Battle: Knights of Doom

Led by Doctor Doom (voiced by SungWon Cho), Knights of Doom bring three powerful newcomers to the MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls roster: Magneto (voiced by James Arnold Taylor), Green Goblin (voiced by Steve Blum), and Carnage (voiced by Kellen Goff). This fearsome team of villains may have taken some fans by surprise.

How did these characters come together as a team, and what motivations drive each of them to enter the tournament? All of this will be revealed in a dramatic story that you can experience in Episode Mode.

We’re also excited to unveil a variation of a previously revealed stage: the Night version of Marvel’s New York. This stage serves as the home stage for the Knights of Doom team, depicting a striking nighttime version of New York that contrasts sharply with its previously revealed daytime version.

We hope you enjoy seeing the city transformed after dark; and keep an eye out, as this stage is packed with hidden Easter eggs!

New Playable Characters

Magneto

A supremely powerful mutant who has long stood as one of the X-Men’s greatest adversaries, Magneto possesses the ability to generate and manipulate magnetic fields.

Driven by his belief in mutant supremacy and the domination of the world by his kind over humans, Magneto fundamentally rejects the X-Men’s ideal of peaceful coexistence between humans and mutants, placing him in direct opposition to them.

How will a man of such overwhelming strength and pride come to align himself with Doctor Doom? Stay tuned to find out.

In gameplay, Magneto turns the battlefield into a weapon, hurling surrounding objects at his enemies. Thrown objects shatter into debris that remains on the stage, enhancing his abilities when used in conjunction with his skills.

As debris swirls across the screen, Magneto truly lives up to his title as the Master of Magnetism.

Green Goblin

A supervillain clad in an aviator-like combat suit, Green Goblin is the infamous archenemy of Spider-Man. Behind the mask is Norman Osborn, a prominent presidential candidate of the United States, living a double life that blends public respectability with utter madness. Obsessed with defeating Spider-Man, Green Goblin showcases both his twisted personality and relentless determination in MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls.

Riding his bat-shaped glider, Green Goblin excels at high-speed movement.

Use a wide variety of projectile weapons—such as Razor Bats and Pumpkin Bombs—to harass your opponents, then swoop in for devastating aerial assaults. True to his nature, his attacks are unconventional and tricky, making him highly effective at disrupting enemy tactics.

Carnage

Carnage is a villain who revels in chaos and destruction above all else.

Originally a psychopathic serial killer, he became what he is today after bonding with a symbiote. Currently, Carnage is imprisoned in The Raft, the world’s most secure prison designed to hold supervillains.

His personality is brutally aggressive and utterly merciless.

In combat, Carnage transforms his arms into bladed weapons and uses symbiote tendrils to unleash relentless attacks.

Landing hits with his tendrils places enemies into a temporary “symbiote-infested” state.

While infested, Carnage’s skills are empowered, allowing him to tear through defenses and drain enemy health, even through guards, for overwhelmingly one-sided assaults.

The Champion Revealed

At last, the veil has been lifted on the main threat to our teams of heroes and villains: The Champion of the Universe (voiced by Sean Kenin Elias Reyes).

An Elder of the Universe who has lived for billions of years, the Champion travels alongside the Promoter in search of worthy opponents.

A true battle fanatic, he journeys from planet to planet in pursuit of the ultimate fight.

Those who fail to satisfy him in combat face the annihilation of their entire world, and this time, Earth has been chosen as his next target.

The Promoter has officially declared the start of “The Challenge of the Champion” tournament.

Teams of four will be formed to compete in preliminary rounds, and the team that emerges victorious will earn the right to challenge the Champion himself.

The Champion is designed to embody overwhelming power, confidence, dignity, and elegance.

His muscular physique combined with a tailored suit creates a stylish yet imposing presence, expressing both his role as the tournament’s host and his calm anticipation of facing powerful opponents.

Details such as his sunglasses and belt buckle also reflect his personality—be sure to take a closer look

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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