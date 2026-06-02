Stuntman: Hollywood Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Saber Interactive has announced single-player action racing game, Stuntman: Hollywood, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Stuntman: Hollywood is a new single-player action-racing game will put you in the driver’s seat for thrilling cinematic stunts and fan-favorite sets inspired by hit Universal Pictures films and NBCUniversal television series likeFast & Furious,Back to the Future,Knight Rider,Miami Vice, and more!

Stuntman: Hollywood takes you behind the wheel as an up-and-coming stuntman to perform legendary stunts inspired by some of the world’s biggest blockbuster films and television series. Experience the power, precision and spectacle of a range of classic movie and television vehicles and live out your stuntman fantasies, tackling death-defying stunts and drifts, jaw-dropping ramps and more—all inspired by your favorite adventures from the screen!

Step Into the World’s Biggest Blockbusters

Take on iconic stunts inspired by fan favorite Universal Pictures films and NBCUniversal TV shows like Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Knight Rider, Miami Vice, and Death Race. Stuntman: Hollywood puts you behind the wheel to pull off death-defying stunts—always in style.

Become a Stunt Legend

Chain together jumps, drifts, and near-misses as chaos unfolds around you, hitting every mark with precision. Rise through the ranks to become Hollywood’s most in-demand stunt performer, unlocking new challenges, vehicles, and increasingly ambitious set pieces as you prove your mastery behind the wheel. Chase perfection and cement your reputation as a true legend of the screen.

Drive the Icons

Get behind the wheel of legendary vehicles like K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider and the Time Machine from Back to the Future, alongside a roster of high-speed supercars, muscle cars, and agile motorcycles. Built for precision, speed, and spectacle, every vehicle is designed to push your mastery to the limit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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