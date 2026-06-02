RuneScape: Dragonwilds Launches Later This Year for PS5 - News

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Jagex announced the open-world survival crafting game, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2026. It will also be part of the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium at launch.

The game first release for PC via Steam in April 2025.

Read details on the game below:

Currently available in Steam Early Access, where it has already sold more than one million copies, RuneScape: Dragonwilds continues to build momentum as one of Jagex’s fastest-growing new releases and a major new chapter in the future of the RuneScape franchise.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds marks the debut of Jagex’s iconic medieval fantasy brand on console. Completely separate from the beloved RuneScape MMORPG, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Dragonwilds sees players team up to explore Ashenfall’s many varied and wondrous regions, complete grand quests, grind skills, slay dragons, and survive through sorcery.

RuneScape at Its Core!

Embark on quests, level skills while exploring a beautiful, hand-crafted world. This all-new adventure blends high-fantasy and iconic RuneScape lore on an undiscovered continent. Battle legendary RuneScape creatures like Zogres, challenge Black Knights and the entirely new and fearsome Garou, all set to a sweeping soundtrack of reorchestrated RuneScape classics and hours of brand-new music.

Grind Skills, Slay Dragons

Locate them, throw down the gauntlet, and carve a path to the Dragon Queen herself. Follow the trail of destruction and uncover the mysteries of the continent to learn not just how to confront the dragons, but how to overcome them.

Survival Through Sorcery

Summon a spectral axe to fell trees in an instant! Blink away from danger in a cloud of magic. Turn bones into… peaches? The Anima-rich landscape of Ashenfall offers a power unlike any other. Conjure a tornado of fish from a lake! Explode ore veins with a snap of your fingers! Journey through the vibrant regions of Ashenfall, discover why wild magic spills from the fractured lands and harness that power to survive!

Community Driven, Player Centric

Like all RuneScape games, community is at the heart of RuneScape: Dragonwilds. Whether players are adventuring with friends or going it alone, every opinion matters, and it’s up to the community to help shape the future of our game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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