Rayman Legends Retold Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Ubisoft and developers Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan have announced Rayman Legends Retold for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch on October 1.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Rayman Legends Retold brings back legendary platforming with new story twists, a brand‑new realm, Kung Foot, and an expanded soundtrack. Launches October 1.

Sync every move to the beat in unforgettable musical stages, soar across worlds on epic dragon rides, and explore a mysterious new realm in the Glade of Dreams. Play solo or dive into the chaos in up to four‑player couch co‑op, then face off in the fan‑favorite Kung Foot, now bigger and better than ever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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