Control Resonant Launches September 24 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Remedy Entertainment has announced action-adventure RPG, Control Resonant, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, and Epic Games Store on September 24.

View the story trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

In Control Resonant, Manhattan has been warped by paranatural forces: its architecture impossible, its realities shifting, its streets stalked by monstrous entities born from a new kind of resonance. You can see glimpses of this mysterious new threat in the trailer.

Dylan is at the center of it all. He’s the sole playable character this time, and that choice sets the tone for the sequel.

As seen in the trailer, when Dylan pushes deeper into the city, he encounters Resonant manifestations and hostile forces that demand he master both his evolving abilities and the raw power of his shapeshifting weapon, the Aberrant.

Jesse was the central figure in the first game. We’ve been deliberately quiet about her new journey, because turning the dynamic around means letting the other sibling step forward: Dylan, the “face of the enemy” from the original.

His story drives Resonant, but as in the first game, the other sibling shapes the path. The Fadens’ arcs revolve around each other, and that’s what propels their shared story. Both games are, ultimately, about the siblings confronting their destinies.

Dylan’s journey is shaped by Jesse’s actions as humanity meets a new existential threat. She remains central and has a presence in the game, but he’s the one moving the story forward.

In Resonant, we go further into the Fadens’ complicated past. Their lives have been anything but easy, and the cost of what they carry is about to come due. What lies ahead will push them further than either has gone before.

Dylan isn’t an easy character to root for. When he first appeared in Control, he was a monster, a warped being ready to annihilate our reality.

Dylan has never been in control of his own life.

As a child, he was taken by the Federal Bureau of Control and raised inside an institution that tried to dictate every aspect of his life. It ended in tragedy: lives were lost, and he was contained for years. Later, a paranatural force called the Hiss tore through the Oldest House, the Bureau’s headquarters. Dylan was taken over by it, and what followed became the largest paranatural disaster the FBC had ever known. Hundreds of people died. Jesse arrived at the last minute and stopped Dylan and the force inside him. She cleansed him, but he fell into a coma, trapped inside his own mind for years.

Now he’s awake, trying to navigate a world that is unfamiliar to him. Jesse, the only real connection in his life, is missing.

Dylan carries the weight of his past. But he wants to help, and he wants to find his sister. He’s confronted by one crucial question: who is he today?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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