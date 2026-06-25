Xbox Series Price to Increase Worldwide on August 1 by $100 and $150 - News

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Microsoft announced it is once again increasing the price of Xbox Series X and S consoles worldwide on August 1 by $100 for 512 GB models and $150 for 1 TB models. They are also sunsetting the 2 TB model.

This means the Xbox Series S 512 GB will increase to $499.99 and the 1 TB model to $599.99. The Xbox Series X will now cost $749.99 for the digital model and $799.99 for the disc drive model.

The reason for the price increase is due to the cost of storage and memory increasing by over 2.5 times, with another doubling expected by the fall of 2027.

"Effective August 1, 2026, we will be updating prices worldwide," reads the update from Xbox. "The price of XBOX consoles will increase by US$100 for 512 GB models and US$150 for 1 TB models. We will also be sunsetting our 2 TB model.

"Last October, we increased XBOX console price by $20-$70 in the U.S. We hoped another price increase would not be necessary, and we have spent the last several months working with suppliers on options. Unfortunately, console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5x and we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027. The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current components crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles. Unlike phones, computers, speakers, and other consumer devices, consoles are typically not sold at a profit, but instead for less than they cost to make."

Microsoft is offering new programs to help spread out the cost of the Xbox Series X|S consoles. This includes "Buy Now, Pay Later" options through the Microsoft Store that makes it possible to break up payments over short-term, interest-free installments. Anyone who purchases through Amazon can use 0% APR financing for up to 12 months.

The company is also working with retail partners on new programs to provide previously played consoles at lower prices. Those who want to upgrade or no longer use their console will be able to trade it in with a participating retail partners for cash or store credit. Xbox Certified Refurbished Consoles are also available for up to $100 off MSRP.

Here are the new prices:

Xbox Series S 512 - $499.99 (was $399.99, before any increases it was $299.99 )

) Xbox Series S 1TB - $599.99 (was $449.99, before any increases it was $349.99 )

) Xbox Series X Digital - $749.99 (was $599.99, before any increases it was $449.99 )

) Xbox Series X - $799.99 (was $649.99, before any increases it was $499.99 )

Read details on the new programs from Xbox:

Buy Now, Pay Later: We’ve made it easier for players to use Buy Now, Pay Later options on eligible XBOX hardware purchases through Microsoft Stores, making it possible to break up your payment into predictable short-term, interest-free installments.

We’ve made it easier for players to use Buy Now, Pay Later options on eligible XBOX hardware purchases through Microsoft Stores, making it possible to break up your payment into predictable short-term, interest-free installments. Interest Free Financing: Players purchasing eligible XBOX hardware through Amazon can take advantage of 0% APR financing for up to 12 months, giving players more flexibility with lower monthly payments and more budgeting control.

Previously Played Consoles: We are working with retail partners on new programs to provide previously played consoles at lower prices. Players who are ready to upgrade or no longer use their console will be able to trade it in with participating retail partners for cash or store credit. Those consoles will then be made available at lower prices for players.

We are working with retail partners on new programs to provide previously played consoles at lower prices. Players who are ready to upgrade or no longer use their console will be able to trade it in with participating retail partners for cash or store credit. Those consoles will then be made available at lower prices for players. Certified Refurbished Consoles: XBOX Certified Refurbished Consoles are available at Microsoft Stores for up to US$100 off MSRP.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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