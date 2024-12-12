The Game Awards 2024 - Winners, Announcements, Trailers, More - Article

The Game Awards 2023 took place tonight and it featured dozens of announcements and trailers, alongside the award winners.

Astro Bot is the biggest winner as it won Game of the Year, as well as Best Game Direction, Best Action / Adventure Game, and Best Family Game.

Other notable winners include Metaphor: ReFantazio, Balatro, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Helldivers II, and Black Myth: Wukong.

There were many games announced throughout the awards show including a new IP from Naughty Dog called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. It is directed by Neil Druckmann and has been in development since 2020.

Several older IPs from made a return with a sequel to Okami, Turok: Origins, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and more announced.

The cinematic reveal trailer for The Witcher 4 was showcased revealing Ciri will be the new protagonist and FromSoftware announced cooperative action RPG, Elden Ring Nightreign. The Outer Worlds 2 and Borderlands 4 both got a first look at gameplay as they are both launching in 2025.

Developer genDESIGN, best known for developing Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian, teased its next game. Sega announced a new Virtua Fighter game is in development. It Takes Two developer Hazelight announced cooperative adventure game, Split Fiction.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth were both announced to be coming to PC on April 3, 2025 and January 23, 2025, respectively.

Check out links to all the news, announcements, trailers, and winners below:

