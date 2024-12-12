Double Dragon Revive Releases October 23, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 135 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Arc System Works and developer Yuke’s announced Double Dragon Revive will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 23, 2025.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The Double Dragon series has defined the belt-scroll action genre ever since it hit the arcades in 1987. Now it returns as Double Dragon Revive, thanks to the passionate support of retro game fans over the years!

Renewed, Stylish Character Graphics

See your favorites from the golden age of arcades recreated in modern 3D graphics.

Powerful foes from their past return to face off against the Lee brothers.

The Ultimate Belt-Scroll Action Experience

The player traverses the screen horizontally to take down enemies in this beloved genre.

Experience the same simple and intuitive gameplay, with controls and balance refined for the modern era.

The carefully crafted experience, supervised by staff with experience on Arc System Works fighting game titles, makes it easy for new players to get engrossed right away.

Thrilling, Strategic Action

The combat requires adaptation and variety, more than a simple button-masher.

Delve into the strategy by learning enemy patterns and finding the most effective attack timings.

Pick up weapons scattered throughout the stages and make the most of the area gimmicks to seize the upper hand in battle!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles