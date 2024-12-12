Capcom Announces Okami Sequel - News

Capcom at The Game Awards 2025 has announced a sequel to Okami is in development.

The game is in development by a new studio founded by original Okami director Hideki Kamiya called Clovers. Kamiya will also direct the sequel.

View the teaser trailer below:

