New Virtua Fighter Game Announced - News

/ 393 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced an untitled new Virtua Fighter currently in development.

Information on the game will be announced at the Virtua Fighter Direct 2024 livestream later today at 9:00 pm ET / tomorrow, December 13 at 12:00 am ET.

View the world premiere trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles