Pac-Man Action Platformer Shadow Labyrinth Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 24 minutes ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Bandai Namco Studios have announced action platformer, Shadow Labyrinth, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D action platformer and a genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic Pac-Man.

As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet where relics from past wars remain, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will. To survive you will discover many secrets, start preying on your enemies, and become the apex predator as embrace your true purpose.

Discover a World of Secrets

Search the remnants of an age-old intergalactic conflict, started long before your arrival, and discover new powers and abilities. Use them to traverse an alien world as you battle dangerous creatures and evolved monstrosities.

Become the Apex Predator

Master the fluid combat and combine powerful skills to create a playstyle of your own. Use different playstyles to turn the tables on your enemies as you consume them and grow from prey to apex predator.

Embrace Your True Purpose

Team up with PUCK, and dive deeper into the maze of a mysterious alien world. Find out the truth behind your presence in this world, what does PUCK want and why it chose you.

