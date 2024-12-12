Ico Developer Teases New Game at The Game Awards 2024 - News

/ 424 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Epic Games Publishing and developer genDESIGN during The Game Awards teased the studios next game. The game is untitled, however, it is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store.

The studio is known for developing Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles