Hero Shooter FragPunk Launches March 6, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 113 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Bad Guitar Studio announced the fast-paced five-versus-five hero shooter, FragPunk, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 6, 2025.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

FragPunk is a fast-paced five-versus-five hero shooter with powerup cards that change the rules of each round! Choose your hero, your weapons, and pick from a selection of cards that dramatically change the rules of engagement!

Bend the Rules With Shard Cards

No two rounds of FragPunk are ever the same. Discover over 70 Shard Cards with an activatable selection that changes every round creating new and unique combinations that create infinite possibilities! Cards can amplify your jump height, reverse the roles of attackers and defenders, engulf your bullets in flame or turn them into chain lightning, and even may resurrect you and your team!

Frantic Five-Versus-Five Hero Shooter

Each round lasts about 2.5 minutes, so get a move on! The short TTK means you have to aim well and react fast to win the fight. Pick between 10 heroes with diverse abilities, customize your weapon combination, choose your cards and get ready for a fight!

Variety That Fuels Replayability

Pick your favorite hero from a selection of 10, each with their own unique abilities. Find your favorite guns among the 15 available, some which have special abilities, like shooting faster over time, bursts and more! Discover new hero, weapon and card combinations and develop your personal combat style!

Immersive Maps and Vibrant Visuals

Prepare for rich map designs and mixed visual effects including collages, graffiti and a blend of realistic and stylized textures. Feast your eyes on bold colors, sharp shapes and dynamic lines to provide you with diverse visual experiences while the bullets fly.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles