Mecha BREAK Releases for Xbox Series X|S and PC in Spring 2025

Developer Seasun Games announced the free-to-play multiplayer mech action game, Mecha BREAK, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam in spring 2025.

Mecha BREAK will be released on PC and Xbox with three ways to play: six-versus-six Battlefield, three-versus-three Arena, and the tactical cooperative player-versus-player-versus-environment mode, with more exciting updates to come.

Mecha BREAK‘s unique mech-centric gameplay will feature these three distinct game modes at launch along with additional out-of-combat explorable areas and gameplay mechanics coming in the future. The new player-versus-player-versus-environment game mode will be showcased in upcoming beta tests, taking place on a massive map with rewards earned by defeating NPCs and capturing strongholds. Additionally, players are able to team up with other squads to challenge giant boss mechs for even higher-tier rewards, introducing tactical competition between different squad groups.

The latest additions to player-versus-player-versus-environment include swappable weapon pickups and weaponized gliders, enabling players to dynamically enhance their mech’s capabilities in close-quarters combat, healing, sniping, suppressive fire, and more to give them a tactical edge. Strategic planning is key in Mecha BREAK, so effective communication with teammates will be essential to lead them to victory. Prepare for adrenaline-pumping battles, lightning-fast maneuvers, and explosive firepower.

In post-release updates, Mecha BREAK will receive a walkable space station complete with a hangar, a tactical command center, private living quarters, a shooting range, and more explorable spaces. Amazing Seasun Games have previously shared some early looks at the walkable station areas and teased plans for an ambitious new game mode that allows players to exit their mech’s cockpit to engage enemies. This is part of a long-term development plan for Mecha BREAK, a hybrid of the best aspects of mech combat with infantry combat.

The story of Mecha BREAK sees players battling for control over a mysterious mineral known as Eruptive Inorganic Carbide (EIC) or “Corite.” This substance emerged from geological disasters during the Revival Era of the game’s timeline. Corite manifests from the ground in the form of towering mineral columns and hazardous mines formed by volcanic activity. Its immense technological value, with applications in the energy and tech industries, makes it a vital resource for post-Catastrophe reconstruction. Corite is also linked to severe health problems, but its technical application in the world of Mecha BREAK is so great that multiple factions are willing to fight (and die) over it despite its health risks.

A story trailer released last week explains the events that led to the current conflict that Mecha BREAK players will be participating in. A coronal mass ejection from the Sun kicked off geological disasters around the globe on a scale unmatched throughout human history. Humanity still clings to this transformed world, splintering into multiple different factions who are now battling over a mysterious new resource known as “Corite.” This battle for resource control has driven society into a new age, with each faction holding its own ulterior motives.

The team at Amazing Seasun Games is excited to welcome players into the world of Mecha BREAK in 2025. Mecha BREAK is a love letter to the mech fantasy and all of the games within it, which continue to inspire the Mecha BREAK team to produce the highest-quality game possible for the dedicated fans of the genre.

