The Last of Us Part II Remastered Headed to PC on April 3, 2025 - News

/ 277 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Naughty Dog and Nixxes Software have announced The Last of Us Part II Remastered will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 3, 2025.

The game remaster is currently available for the PlayStation 5.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the PC version below:

Ellie and Abby’s Journey Now on PC

Experience the winner of over 300 Game of the Year awards now with an array of technical enhancements that make The Last of Us Part II Remastered the definitive way to play Ellie and Abby’s critically acclaimed story.

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure.

Added Features

The Last of Us Part II Remastered enhances the original game in ways not possible before, including:

A host of graphical improvements bring the beautiful-yet-dangerous world to life.

Full PlayStation DualSense controller integration.

No Return: A Roguelike Survival Mode

Experience The Last of Us Part II‘s deep combat via an entirely new mode! Survive as long as you can in each run, as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters. Play as a host of different unlockable characters, each with unique gameplay traits. The variety of challenges features different foes and memorable locations from throughout Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles.

More Ways to Play

Delve deeper into this beloved adventure and learn how the original game was created.

adventure and learn how the original game was created. Lost Levels lets you explore early-development versions of three levels not seen in the original.

Enjoy hours of developer commentary to hear insights into Part II‘s development as you experience the game.

Part II‘s development as you experience the game. Live up to your musical potential with Guitar Free Play, which includes unlockable instruments, or take on the Speedrun Mode and post your best times.

Descriptive Audio and Speech to Vibrations have also been added to Part II‘s suite of accessibility features.

Part II‘s suite of accessibility features. The Last of Us Part II Remastered also features unlockable character and weapon skins for players to use for both Ellie and Abby.

Account for PlayStation Network required.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles