Naughty Dog Announces Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet for PS5 - News

/ 574 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog have announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet for the PlayStation 5.

The game is directed by Neil Druckmann and has been in development since 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is the newest franchise in development for the PlayStation 5 console from Naughty Dog, the studio behind acclaimed series like The Last of Us and Uncharted.

Set thousands of years in the future, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet puts players into the role of Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria—a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles