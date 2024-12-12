Hazelight Announces Split Fiction for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Hazelight have announced cooperative adventure game, Split Fiction, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on March 6, 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Jump into mind-blowing moments and experience the many worlds of Split Fiction, a boundary-pushing cooperative adventure from the studio behind It Takes Two. Master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between science-fiction and fantasy worlds!

More information will be shared on December 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles