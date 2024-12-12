Multiplayer Stealth Game Thick as Thieves Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Megabit and developer OtherSide Entertainment have announced multiplayer stealth game, Thick as Thieves, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From Warren Spector (studio director, Deus Ex and Thief: Deadly Shadows), Paul Neurath (executive producer, Thief: The Dark Project and Thief: The Metal Age), Greg Lopiccolo (game designer, Thief: Deadly Shadows).

Thick As Thieves, it’s every thief for themselves!

Chart your rise to master thief in a glittering, gloomy 1910s metropolis blending industry, magic and intrigue. Your choices unlock unique playstyles and strategies that shape your thief character. Tell your story through a fusion of emergent multiplayer gameplay and dynamic storytelling. Immerse yourself in a living world where no two nights are ever the same, ensuring endless challenges and discoveries.

Replayable Emergent Stealth Action Player-Versus-Player-Versus-Environment Gameplay

Navigate a realm where every shadow and corner may conceal a fresh challenge—from watchful guards to devious rivals to the ever-shifting, treacherous city itself. Arm yourself with keen awareness and crafty skills to thrive in this unpredictable world.

Be the Thief You Want to Be

Every mission is an opportunity, and every opportunity can be approached creatively. Observation, clever planning, and careful execution are essential, but with other thieves around it’ll never be that simple. Improvisation and inventiveness will be key if you are to survive and thrive.

the City and Its Endless Secrets

Delve into the city, a world rich in characters, stories, and mystery. Learn about the powerful, the criminal, and the craven as you break into their strongholds and steal both their gold and their secrets. Explore your own personal storyline, mission by mission, shaping your destiny and your journey from a nobody to a legend of crime.

A Thieves Tool Kit

Your rise through the ranks will open doors – literally. Pick locks, hijack alarms, bamboozle guards, silence civilians, conceal your presence, and escape with your loot bag full. Whether you prefer to play slow and quiet or fast and loud, all the tools are at your disposal. Mastering them will be your challenge as you match wits against diverse hazards and adversaries.

Living World Alternate History Setting

Step into a vibrant alternate-history metropolis at the dawn of the 20th century, where the glow of gas lamps, neon, and magic light the way. Keeping an eye on its inhabitants and their daily habits might just help you.…maybe the housemaid has spoken to her husband, who has spoken to the barmaid after a few drinks…. Understanding the world and its mysteries is vital. The wise thief is the superior thief.

