Turok: Origins Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Saber Interactive has announced Turok: Origins for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play as the legendary Turok warriors to face off against ferocious dinosaurs and a terrifying alien threat that seeks to destroy all human life in the galaxy. Unleash devastating attacks on your enemies with weapons and abilities, and harness fallen enemies’ DNA to upgrade your arsenal.

Embark on a high-stakes adventure—solo or with friends—to unravel mysteries that hold the key to saving humanity.

Fight Against Enemies

Battle alone or as a team against a variety of dinosaurs, creatures, and bosses that take to the ground, sky, swamps, and caves to push players’ skills to the limit. Engage in intense combat, where players must use everything at their disposal to ensure success, including melee attacks, special abilities, and fine-tuned weapons.

Unleash Your Arsenal

Unlock and upgrade your advanced weaponry to dominate your battles and neutralize your enemies. Plasma rifles, ray guns, snipers, bows, shotguns, and more are all at your disposal.

Unlock DNA Powers

Extract DNA from fallen foes and the environment to unlock game-changing powers that evolve your suit in real-time. Each DNA power not only enhances your look but also offers upgradeable skills and abilities to give you an edge in combat.

Experience an Epic Story Across the Lost Lands

Throughout Turok‘s missions, players will journey across breathtaking yet deadly worlds on various planets. From ancient temples and wasteland canyons to dense jungles, each location holds pieces of an unforgettable story that is packed with twists and turns.

