Reimaging of 1995 Racer Screamer Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Milestone a reimagining of the 1995 racing game, Screamer, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

Screamer, the 1995 title that pushed the boundaries of racing games, set a new benchmark in the genre, and brought the excitement of virtual races from arcades into players’ homes.

Embracing the trailblazing spirit of the original, Milestone has reimagined its most iconic intellectual properties, combining over 30 years of expertise in racing games to craft a brand-new experience with standout fighting mechanics destined to leave a lasting impact on the genre, just as the original did in the ’90s.

This brand-new Screamer seamlessly blends high-octane arcade action with revolutionary gameplay dynamics and a deep storyline enriched by interwoven character arcs. Drawing inspiration from anime and manga from the ’80s and ’90s, the game’s narrative and visual framework will be its beating heart and soul. The game features contributions from industry-leading partners, including animated cutscenes created in collaboration with Polygon Pictures—one of the oldest and most renowned Japanese animation studios—and the acclaimed American actor Troy Baker, one of gaming’s most recognizable voices.

Combining plot themes of human will, revenge, love, and greed with classic science-fiction imagery, Screamer immerses players in the clash between personal desires and external forces that seek to control them. This journey unfolds through the eyes of a diverse cast of characters involved in a street racing tournament organized by a mysterious figure.

