Elden Ring Nightreign Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 87 Views

by, posted 18 minutes ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have announced multiplayer cooperative action RPG, Elden Ring Nightreign, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Elden Ring Nightreign is a standalone adventure within the Elden Ring universe, crafted to bring a new gaming experience.

Rise Together

Join forces with other players to take on the creeping night and the dangers within featuring three-player cooperative play.

Become a Hero

Take command of uniquely skilled heroes, each possessing their own abilities and distinct flair. While individually powerful, their skills grow even more formidable when united as a team.

Take on the Night

Overcome a relentless environmental threat that sweeps through a land that changes between each game session and defeat the magnificent boss of that night!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles