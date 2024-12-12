Killing Floor 3 Releases in March 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Tripwire Interactive announced Killing Floor 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in March 2025.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Killing Floor 3 is the next installment in the legendary cooperative action / horror first-person shooter series. The year is 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall. This intense first-person shooter puts players in the role of a Nightfall specialist, joining forces with up to five teammates as they battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal.

Killer Cooperative Play

Assemble the ultimate zed extermination squad for frenzied sixplayer cooperative play with full cross-play functionality across all platforms. Skilled specialists can brave the battlefield alone in tense single-player mode.

Relentless Zeds

Players will face the most lethal zeds yet. Every enemy has been redesigned with advanced methods of mobility, attack, and re-tuned with smarter AI; making them faster, deadlier, and more strategic than ever.

Deadly Weapons

From flamethrowers to shotguns to katanas, players will have an expansive arsenal at their disposal, fully customizable with hundreds of mods, gadgets, and skills to choose from to fit their unique brand of bloodletting.

Dangerous Locations

Players will drop into a variety of treacherous hot zones to contain further spread of the Outbreak. Interactive environments give players dynamic advantages by activating turrets, fans, and other devastating traps.

More Gore

The M.E.A.T. System returns to deliver even more realistic carnage. Featuring additional points of dismemberment and persistent blood, the game responds to attacks with gruesome authenticity.

Killing Floor Franchise Sale

To prepare players for Killing Floor 3, Tripwire is slashing prices on the Killing Floor franchise for a limited time to their lowest ever, up to 95 percent off. Fans can check the official Killing Floor social channels for specifics on deep discounts just in time for Christmas across all platforms and storefronts.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

