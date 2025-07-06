Virtuos Says Any Game That Runs at 60FPS on Xbox Series S Will 'Easily Port' to Switch 2 - News

/ 896 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Eoin O’ Grady, the Technical Director at port studio Virtuos subsidiary Black Shamrock in an interview with Wccftech has stated that any game that runs at 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series S should "easily port" to the Nintendo Switch 2.

"GPU-wise, the Switch 2 performs slightly below the Series S; this difference is more noticeable in handheld mode," said O’ Grady. "However, the Series S does not support technologies like DLSS, which the Switch 2 does. This makes the GPU capabilities of the two consoles comparable overall.

"CPU-wise, there is a clearer distinction between the two consoles. The Switch 2 is closer to the PlayStation (PS) 4 in this respect, having a CPU just a bit more powerful than the PS4’s. Since most games tend to be more GPU-bound than CPU-bound when well optimized, the impact of this difference largely depends on the specific game and its target frame rate.

"Any game shipping at 60 FPS on the Series S should easily port to the Switch 2. Likewise, a 30 FPS Series S game that’s GPU-bound should also port well. Games with complex physics, animations, or other CPU-intensive elements might incur additional challenges in reaching 30 or 60 FPS or require extra optimization during porting."

He added sales expectations for the Switch 2 were quite high even before it had a record breaking launch.

"Given the phenomenal success of the Switch, expectations for the sales performance of the Switch 2 were already quite high," said O’ Grady. "Nintendo has a huge pool of loyal fans, but alongside that, the handheld gaming market is growing right now — and I'm not talking about smartphones.

"The original Switch, along with the Steam Deck and other high-quality handheld gaming rigs, has contributed to growth in this area. Gamers increasingly want AAA games on the go, and so I think we will see the Switch 2 surpass its predecessor. This is precisely because it is a Nintendo console, renowned for innovation and its unique gameplay experiences, and because it meets the growing demand for gaming on the go — offering indie gems, Nintendo exclusives, and now AAA blockbuster titles."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles