Virtuos Says Any Game That Runs at 60FPS on Xbox Series S Will 'Easily Port' to Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 896 Views
Eoin O’ Grady, the Technical Director at port studio Virtuos subsidiary Black Shamrock in an interview with Wccftech has stated that any game that runs at 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series S should "easily port" to the Nintendo Switch 2.
"GPU-wise, the Switch 2 performs slightly below the Series S; this difference is more noticeable in handheld mode," said O’ Grady. "However, the Series S does not support technologies like DLSS, which the Switch 2 does. This makes the GPU capabilities of the two consoles comparable overall.
"CPU-wise, there is a clearer distinction between the two consoles. The Switch 2 is closer to the PlayStation (PS) 4 in this respect, having a CPU just a bit more powerful than the PS4’s. Since most games tend to be more GPU-bound than CPU-bound when well optimized, the impact of this difference largely depends on the specific game and its target frame rate.
"Any game shipping at 60 FPS on the Series S should easily port to the Switch 2. Likewise, a 30 FPS Series S game that’s GPU-bound should also port well. Games with complex physics, animations, or other CPU-intensive elements might incur additional challenges in reaching 30 or 60 FPS or require extra optimization during porting."
He added sales expectations for the Switch 2 were quite high even before it had a record breaking launch.
"Given the phenomenal success of the Switch, expectations for the sales performance of the Switch 2 were already quite high," said O’ Grady. "Nintendo has a huge pool of loyal fans, but alongside that, the handheld gaming market is growing right now — and I'm not talking about smartphones.
"The original Switch, along with the Steam Deck and other high-quality handheld gaming rigs, has contributed to growth in this area. Gamers increasingly want AAA games on the go, and so I think we will see the Switch 2 surpass its predecessor. This is precisely because it is a Nintendo console, renowned for innovation and its unique gameplay experiences, and because it meets the growing demand for gaming on the go — offering indie gems, Nintendo exclusives, and now AAA blockbuster titles."
Most games don't run at 60fps on the XBSS though so it kind of implies getting any game that runs on 30 on the S to run on Switch 2 will be difficult to impossible. CPU similar to base ps4 is really, really bad. It was a bad CPU when it launched 12 years ago
Based on actual sources or the usual drivel?
The source is the article I was responding to? What kind of question is that
Well, my S2 is a Nintendo-only machine. And since Nintendo almost always optimizes their games to near-perfection, none of this will apply to me.
~Nintendo releases powerful hardware.
~Third-party developers release more games for the platform.
~Gamers seeking portable third-party gaming purchase the Switch 2.
~These gamers discover and play Nintendo's first-party titles.
~Nintendo's game sales increase
~Higher revenue enables Nintendo to develop more first-party games.
~Profit?
... Except Nintendo doesn't optimize their games to near perfection.
Links Awakening, Echo's of Wisdom, Pokemon S/V, Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Bros Wonder and more had all frame drops/frame pacing issues.
It's better than many 3rd party efforts though by a long mile.
In saying that, the hardware of the Switch 2 is extremely competent for a handheld, it's competitive with PC handhelds and that's a big feat considering how much larger and more power PC handhelds have available.
It basically brings home the point that the Switch 2 hardware is not just taking the "brute force" approach like it's competitors, it's taking the "smart" approach with new tricks making it more efficient and giving us more bang for buck, letting the hardware do more than the otherwise black-and-white specs would otherwise imply.
But I feel the Switch 2 will age rapidly age just like the original Switch, 12GB of Ram (9GB for games) on release is already limiting... And the ARM cores whilst a big step up over Jaguar and A57, is a fraction of the Zen Cores.
But Series S ports are a given with some tweaks... Even 30fps ports.
The Switch hardware actually has a few key advantages over the Xbox Series S, it's not a loser in every single metric, whilst the Series S has advantages in other areas such as CPU performance and bandwidth, so developers will likely build around the differences in the hardware.
This article says that the CPU is "similar to PS4" though so it's not a big step up over the Jaguar cores? The PS4's CPU was clocked at 1.6GHZ too so that makes it even worse when you consider the Xbone X cores were 2.3GHZ.
ARM A78AE has a significant IPC advantage... It's actually slightly above AMD Zen2 (PPC for ARM A78AE is 306 vs Zens 287 vs A57 123 vs Phenom 2 134 {Phenom 2 is faster than Jaguar}).
It can fetch 6 instructions per cycle verses Jaguars 3, superior scheduler, branch prediction and more instructions available.
All told the 8x 1.6ghz Jaguar cores in the PS4 can do a Passmark of around 1,200-1,300 points.
8x ARM A78AE can do about 1,900-2,000 when clocked at 1Ghz.
I would expect anywhere from 50-100% more performance over Jaguar if software is designed around ARM's instructions and nuances, still significantly less than the Series S though due to the clockrate deficit.