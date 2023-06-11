Here is What Went Down at the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct - Announcements, Trailers, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 minutes ago / 74 Views
Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct earlier today and it came in at just under two hours. The main Xbox Games Showcase clocked in at just over an hour, while the Starfield Direct showcased around 45 minutes of gameplay for the upcoming space RPG.
Some of the highlights included the Starfield deep dive, Forza Motorsport launching October 10, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 launching in 2024, Avowed arriving in 2024, Fable getting its first in-game cinematic trailer, Compulsion Games announcing South of Midnight, inXile announcing steampunk first-person RPG, Clockwork Revolution, action RPG Towerborne, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth trailer, Ubisoft Massive announcing Star Wars Outlaws, a 1 TB carbon black Xbox Series S, and much more.
Check out links to the news and announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct below:
- Starfield Direct Features 45 Minutes of Gameplay
- Forza Motorsport Arrives October 10 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Launches in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Avowed Launches in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Fable Cinematic Trailer Released
- RPG Clockwork Revolution Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Compulsion Games Announces South of Midnight for Xbox Series X|S and PC
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Atlus Announces Metaphor: ReFantazio for Xbox Series X|S and PC
- Persona 5 Tactica Officially Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC
- Persona 3 Reload Officially Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC
- Star Wars Outlaws Announce for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Payday 3 Arrives September 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Launches in Early 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC
- Cities: Skylines II Arrives October 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Action RPG Towerborne Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox one, PC, and Game Pass
- Action Puzzle Game Jusant Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Capcom Announces Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Action-Adventure RPG Dungeons of Hinterberg Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Horror Game Still Wakes the Deep Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Thunder Lotus Games Announces 33 Immortals for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Sea of Thieves The Legend of Monkey Island Crossover Update Announced
- Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion Launches September 26
- Overwatch 2 Invasion Update Launches August 10
- Starfield Wireless Controller and Headset Announced
- Microsoft Announces Carbon Black Xbox Series S With 1 TB of Storage
