Here is What Went Down at the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct - Announcements, Trailers, More - Article

Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct earlier today and it came in at just under two hours. The main Xbox Games Showcase clocked in at just over an hour, while the Starfield Direct showcased around 45 minutes of gameplay for the upcoming space RPG.

Some of the highlights included the Starfield deep dive, Forza Motorsport launching October 10, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 launching in 2024, Avowed arriving in 2024, Fable getting its first in-game cinematic trailer, Compulsion Games announcing South of Midnight, inXile announcing steampunk first-person RPG, Clockwork Revolution, action RPG Towerborne, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth trailer, Ubisoft Massive announcing Star Wars Outlaws, a 1 TB carbon black Xbox Series S, and much more.

Check out links to the news and announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct below:

