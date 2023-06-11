Action Puzzle Game Jusant Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Don’t Nod has announced action-puzzle climbing game, Jusant, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in Fall 2023.

From Don’t Nod, the makers of Life is Strange, Vampyr, and Tell Me Why, Jusant is a new action-puzzle game based on climbing. A narrative game told without spoken dialogue, this meditative journey will see you scaling an immeasurably tall tower, covered with different biomes to explore, accompanied by the Ballast, a mysterious companion made entirely of water.

