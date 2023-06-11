Microsoft Announces Carbon Black Xbox Series S With 1 TB of Storage - News

Microsoft during the Xbox Games Showcased announced an Xbox Series S in Carbon Black that comes with a 1 TB SSD. It will release on September 1 for $349.99.

"Launching September 1 (just in time for Starfield), pre-orders for Xbox Series S – 1TB start later today for $349.99 ERP. We’ll be adding more retailers and regions in the weeks to come," reads the announcement on the Carbon Black Xbox Series S.

View the announcement trailer for the Xbox Series S below:

