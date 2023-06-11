By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Persona 3 Reload Officially Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 498 Views

ATLUS has announced Persona 3 Reload for the Xbox Series X|SXbox One, PC via Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in early 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


10 Comments
BraLoD (1 hour ago)

Can't wait!

mZuzek (2 hours ago)

LET'S GOOOOOOOOO

LivncA_Dis3 (1 hour ago)

Months exclusive or they did a deal to steal persona from playstation haha

Bandorr LivncA_Dis3 (1 hour ago)

Odds are they just bought 2 days of silence. Like last year.

BraLoD LivncA_Dis3 (1 hour ago)

Extremely unlikely this is not coming to PS day 1.

XDKrieg33 BraLoD (1 hour ago)

I doubt it, with no gamepass money nor PS and Switch sales atlus will be shooting themselves on the foot.

BraLoD XDKrieg33 (1 hour ago)

They are probably getting some nice money to let MS promote it, but for the sake of the game it just makes no sense to avoid the platforms the game will sell 90% of its copies into.

Spade (45 minutes ago)

Hope they announce a physical and/or CE for Xbox. Buying day one.

Leynos (2 hours ago)

Day 1 on Switch

XDKrieg33 Leynos (1 hour ago)

I am between day 1 switch or day 1 ps5.

