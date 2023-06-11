Persona 3 Reload Officially Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

ATLUS has announced Persona 3 Reload for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in early 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

