Star Wars Outlaws Announce for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 508 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment have announced Star Wars Outlaws for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2024.

View the world premiere trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles