Capcom Announces Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

posted 37 minutes ago

Capcom at the Xbox Games Showcase has announced Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fend off foul creatures and lead the Spirit Stone Maiden on her path. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a brand new title which upholds Capcom’s legacy of original and innovative works. This labor of love follows in the tradition of truly unique titles such as Okami and Shinsekai – Into the Depths. Explore an incredible world in which traditional Japanese aesthetics are brought to stunning life by the power of RE Engine. Enjoy a unique gameplay experience blending action and strategy. Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man.

