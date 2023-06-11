Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion Launches September 26 - News

/ 293 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer CD Projekt RED announced during the Xbox Games Showcase announced the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 26 for $29.99.

View the Phantom Liberty trailer below:

Read details on the game expansion below:

In Phantom Liberty, players once again take on the role of V, a cyberpunk for hire, as they embark on a mission to save the President of the New United States of America after her orbital shuttle is shot down over the deadliest district of Night City—Dogtown. What follows is a deep dive into an intricate story of espionage and political intrigue which connects the highest echelons of power with the brutal world of black-market mercenaries. The stakes are larger than life, but so is the reward — your very survival.

The full-fledged expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 features a hard-hitting spy-thriller adventure to embark on set in a brand new location. Over the course of the new story players will meet and work with new characters, including FIA sleeper agent Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba. Among the returning cast is Keanu Reeves, reprising his role as rebel-rockerboy Johnny Silverhand. The expansion also comes with a slew of new content, including new quests, gigs, and gig types; new vehicles, tech, cyberware, and weapons; a brand new Relic skill tree for even more freedom for crafting one’s own unique playstyle, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox one, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles