Thunder Lotus Games Announces 33 Immortals for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

posted 3 hours ago

Thunder Lotus Games have announced 33 Immortals for the Xbox Series X|S and PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in Early Access in 2024 for $29.99.

"We can’t wait to show players what we’ve been cooking up over the past few years," said 33 Immortals creative director Stephan Logier in a press release. "It’s an exciting time for our studio! The 33 Immortals team is especially proud to be building on the strengths of the studio, by expanding Thunder Lotus’ immersive hand-drawn experiences onto a broader multiplayer canvas. And we feel that 33-player co-op really brings something fresh and new to the roguelike space—we hope fans will join us in Beta and Early Access to help us make the game something truly special."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

33 Immortals is an ambitious 33-player action-roguelike that invites players to “face the wrath of God” in a “lean, mean distillation of the MMO raid experience.”

In 33 Immortals, players are damned souls, rebelling against God’s final judgment. The game’s quick and seamless matchmaking launches 33 players into punchy cooperative roguelike raids, in a radically streamlined re-imagining of the massively multiplayer online experience Thunder Lotus has dubbed “pick-up and raid.” Players optimize their builds to match their playstyle, mixing and matching weapons, perks, and persistent upgrades to steadily improve their rebellion’s odds of withstanding the wrath of God. Above all, 33 Immortals actively encourages players to collaborate throughout the runs, to ensure that the largest and strongest group possible survives the enemy hordes, and prevails in the showstopping boss fights.

33 Immortals is the debut online multiplayer title for Thunder Lotus, the studio best known for immersive single player experiences like the two million unit-selling Spiritfarer. To meet the unique challenges of its first foray into online games, Thunder Lotus expanded its operations to two parallel development teams, with the 33 Immortals development team being made up of industry veterans well-versed in online multiplayer.

Key Features:

33-player cooperative combat against hordes of enemies and massive bosses.

Instant “pick-up and raid” matchmaking gets you straight into the action.

Ultra-fast runs through a streamlined distillation of the massively multiplayer online raid experience.

Randomized foes, challenges, and rewards ensure no roguelike run is ever the same.

An epic arsenal of weapons empowered by sins and virtues, each with their own unique combat style.

Hundreds of upgrade combinations and character builds.

Customize your character with a wide variety of cosmetics.

Beautiful hand­-drawn art and animation.

A richly textured world inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy.

