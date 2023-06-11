Compulsion Games Announces South of Midnight for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

/ 381 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Compulsion Games have announced South of Midnight for the Xbox Series, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, South of Midnight is a spellbinding third person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South. As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and encounter creatures of Southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. When disaster strikes her hometown, Hazel is called to become a Weaver: a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family’s shared past and—if she’s lucky—find her way to a place that feels like home.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles