Action-Adventure RPG Dungeons of Hinterberg Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Microbird Games during the Xbox Games Showcase announced action-adventure RPG, Dungeons of Hinterberg, for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2024.

Abig tourism industry has sprung up around the village of Hinterberg and its magical dungeons full of monsters and Alpine mythical creatures. Dungeons of Hinterberg is an action-adventure RPG set around this new tourist hotspot in the idyllic Austrian Alps.

Armed with a sword and a tourist guide, explore the beautiful surroundings and uncover the challenges hidden within its dungeons! Master magic, solve puzzles, slay monsters and build relationships; all this and more await you in Hinterberg!

Explore the Alps!

Snowboard down a glacier, zipline through the forest, climb a mountain, or have a coffee by the lake... There’s no shortage of places to discover while you’re out looking for your next dungeon!

Slay in Style!

Monsters lurk around every corner in Hinterberg, and your sword and magic skills are essential for keeping them at bay. Harness the wind, conjure a snowboard out of thin air, or freeze your enemies in a jelly block!

Solve Your Way Out!

Braving a dungeon requires more than just cutting-edge sports gear and a good sword arm: Hinterberg’s dungeons are full of puzzles that will surprise and challenge you. Use your head, your magic skills, and every trick in the book to solve them!

Meet the Locals!

Spend your nights forging friendships with the locals and other adventurers! Some of them will help you get stronger or teach you new tricks, others are just here for excitement and selfies… But good relationships don't just make your stay more memorable - they're the key to becoming a better slayer!

