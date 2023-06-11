Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Asobo have announced Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2024.

Pursue your dream of an aviation career with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This brand-new simulator is designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics and gaming to create the most sophisticated, immersive and awe-inspiring flight simulator of all time. To achieve this unprecedented level of accuracy, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is powered by the significantly evolved Asobo Studio engine.

