Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Launches in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory announced Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass 2024.

Everything has led Senua to this moment. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua’s story with this showcase of cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound from the team at Ninja Theory. An intimate journey of overcoming the darkness both within and without awaits in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, coming 2024.

