Atlus Announces Metaphor: ReFantazio for Xbox Series X|S and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 483 Views
Atlus has announced Metaphor: ReFantazio for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Microsoft Store. The game will launch in 2024 and was previously known as Project Re Fantasy.
More details on the game will be revealed by Atlus on June 20 via a live stream on YouTube.
View the announcement trailer below:
Wasn't expecting this to be shown. Glad to see at least one surprise from Atlus not ruined. Looks great.
Finally, we getting a glimpse of the most interesting project Atlus had since eons. Hopefully, this extended trailer means the release window will stick this time around. Could be their gateway into something more than just the Persona/Shin Megami Tensei fanfare
Could hardly see the gameplay in the trailer. Saw the menu styles more clearly. :P What is it? P5 like or more action based?
Appears to be turned based just like Persona, but this time with more of a historic fantasy setting instead of the modern day Japan setting of Persona games.
Didn't even need a gamepass handout for this huh. Day one on Xbox! Can't wait. Will get the CE edition if they have one.
Am I the only one who kind of got Fire Emblem vibes from the MC in the thumbnail. Anyways it looks really cool. Odd it's not day one on ganepass though, kind a expected that.
Will it be on switch or ps5?
Most likely yes. If Xbox had moneyhatted exclusivity on this it would be day one Gamepass I'm sure, and the trailer didn't say it's on Gamepass.