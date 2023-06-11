By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Atlus Announces Metaphor: ReFantazio for Xbox Series X|S and PC

Atlus Announces Metaphor: ReFantazio for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 483 Views

Atlus has announced Metaphor: ReFantazio for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Microsoft Store. The game will launch in 2024 and was previously known as Project Re Fantasy.

More details on the game will be revealed by Atlus on June 20 via a live stream on YouTube.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

10 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
NobleTeam360 (1 hour ago)

Wasn't expecting this to be shown. Glad to see at least one surprise from Atlus not ruined. Looks great.

  • +1
Mar1217 (2 hours ago)

Finally, we getting a glimpse of the most interesting project Atlus had since eons. Hopefully, this extended trailer means the release window will stick this time around. Could be their gateway into something more than just the Persona/Shin Megami Tensei fanfare

  • +1
The Fury (1 hour ago)

Could hardly see the gameplay in the trailer. Saw the menu styles more clearly. :P What is it? P5 like or more action based?

  • 0
shikamaru317 The Fury (1 hour ago)

Appears to be turned based just like Persona, but this time with more of a historic fantasy setting instead of the modern day Japan setting of Persona games.

  • +1
Spade (1 hour ago)

Didn't even need a gamepass handout for this huh. Day one on Xbox! Can't wait. Will get the CE edition if they have one.

  • 0
Qwark (2 hours ago)

Am I the only one who kind of got Fire Emblem vibes from the MC in the thumbnail. Anyways it looks really cool. Odd it's not day one on ganepass though, kind a expected that.

  • 0
Leynos (2 hours ago)

Looks amazing! All in for PS5

  • 0
XDKrieg33 (1 hour ago)

Will it be on switch or ps5?

  • -1
shikamaru317 XDKrieg33 (1 hour ago)

Most likely yes. If Xbox had moneyhatted exclusivity on this it would be day one Gamepass I'm sure, and the trailer didn't say it's on Gamepass.

  • 0
Qwark XDKrieg33 (1 hour ago)

We will know in a few days, it not being on gamepass day one however kind a suggests it will be. Microsoft like Sony usually have a platform embargo that makes sure that it isn't announced right away for PlayStation if there is a marketing deal.

  • 0