Atlus Announces Metaphor: ReFantazio for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Atlus has announced Metaphor: ReFantazio for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Microsoft Store. The game will launch in 2024 and was previously known as Project Re Fantasy.

More details on the game will be revealed by Atlus on June 20 via a live stream on YouTube.

View the announcement trailer below:

