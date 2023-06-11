By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Starfield Wireless Controller and Headset Announced

Starfield Wireless Controller and Headset Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 57 minutes ago / 178 Views

Xbox and Bethesda have announced a limited edition Starfield Xbox wireless controller and headset.

The controller is available now and is priced at $79.99, while the headset will launch alongside Starfield on September 6 for $124.99.

View the video on the controller and headset below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
aTokenYeti (57 minutes ago)

Best looking Xbox controller they have ever released, I preordered one a moment ago

  • 0