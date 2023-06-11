Starfield Wireless Controller and Headset Announced - News

posted 57 minutes ago

Xbox and Bethesda have announced a limited edition Starfield Xbox wireless controller and headset.

The controller is available now and is priced at $79.99, while the headset will launch alongside Starfield on September 6 for $124.99.

View the video on the controller and headset below:

