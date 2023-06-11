Starfield Direct Features 45 Minutes of Gameplay - News

Bethesda Software have released the Starfield Direct earlier today that provides about 45 minutes of a deep dive into gameplay of the upcoming space RPG.

As soon as Xbox Games Showcase ended, Starfield Direct began, with Game Director Todd Howard and the team at Bethesda Game Studios sharing details and stories from the upcoming sci-fi RPG. The Direct began with details on the game’s character customization – which has allowed to the team to introduce higher fidelity models than ever before. We learned about the game’s main questline, which will send intrepid explorers on a mission to discover the secrets of the universe. We also got a new look at how the game handles your ship’s crew and Companions – the Companions you bring with you, and the crew you hire on, will provide different bonuses to your ship and outpost.

Speaking of your ship, we also got a look at how you’ll be able to build, customize and upgrade your roster of ships, and got a further look at how Starfield will handle exploration. From the surfaces of over 1000 planets to the space in between, discovering what’s out there is nearly limitless. All of this is powered by new technology, which allowed Bethesda Game Studios to create completely unique experiences for every player, while still applying all of the hand-crafted care players have come to expect.

Starfield launches on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

