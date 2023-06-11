Payday 3 Arrives September 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Starbreeze Studios announced Payday 3 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Pass on September 21.

The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99, while Silver and Gold Editions will also be available.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

PAYDAY 3 takes players to the city of unlimited possibilities—New York City. The Payday Gang, consisting of Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains return from retirement, and find themselves in the Big Apple after an unknown threat appears, shattering the illusion of peacefully living on the “right” side of the law. As they say, “Leopards can’t change their spots,” and thanks to years of experience and a mysterious new player in the criminal underworld, they quickly get their hands on the first lucrative heists and leave their explosive calling card with the city’s security and police forces.

Players will discover new ways to pull off the perfect heist thanks to new skills, gadgets and weapons while the PAYDAY 3 storyline will continuously expand with new content and challenges.

The Tightest Crew

The legendary Payday Crew, feared by the law and underworld alike, is back. New York City has a lot of opportunities for a heister with a plan.

Give in to Your Greed

Give outlet to your greed and let loose in PAYDAY 3. Claim any valuables you might come across in order to build a private arsenal of weapons, cosmetics and accolades.

The Art of Heisting

In PAYDAY 3 the choice is in the hands of the players. Choose your equipment, your skills and your approach. Each heist will play differently depending on the choices you make.

Thrive in Cooperative Play

play heists with elegance, as in Ocean’s Eleven, or go toe-to-toe with the security services, as in HEAT. Each playthrough is unique and full of action and tension!

