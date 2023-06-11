Fable In-Game Trailer Released - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games have released the first cinematic trailer for the Fable that features in-game footage.

View the trailer below:

Fable is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

