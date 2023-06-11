Fable In-Game Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 991 Views
Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games have released the first cinematic trailer for the Fable that features in-game footage.
View the trailer below:
Fable is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Ok humor, but this isn't much. Can't say If this is good or bad, too soon. Also, almost no gameplay.
Looks great! I'm happy Playground is putting their own spin on this. We even got a glimpse of gameplay.
So is this a reboot? I still need to play the original games
Eh. 1 was novel for the time but has aged so much. Most of it's concepts have been put in many games over the years and more refined. Tho Fable 1 does have a fart button. 3 was terrible
This was a huge letdown. Modern, not "old British accent fantasy" like the originals. Butchered the visual style also.
Oh well, Fable is best left in the past I guess.
At least we know Fables sarcastic humor isn't going anywhere. Which is a lot more than PlayStation is CGI trailers told us.
Completely butchered the more cartoony artsyle that to me was one of the best things fable triology had but it look good, still no gameplay .
Completely different developer and it's been 13 years since the last game. It still nails what makes Fable, Fable. And that's what is most important.