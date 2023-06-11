Overwatch 2 Invasion Update Launches August 10 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Blizzard Entertainment announced the Invasion update for Overwatch 2 will launch on August 10.

View a trailer of the Invasion update below:

Overwatch 2 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Battle.net in Early Access.

