Here is What Went Down at Summer Game Fest 2023 - Announcements, Trailers, More

by William D'Angelo , posted 37 minutes ago / 225 Views

Summer Game Fest 2023, hosted by Geoff Keighley, took place earlier today and came in at just under two hours. The showcase featured announcements, trailers, and more from over 20 games.

Some of the highlights included a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer and early 2024 release window, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launching for the PS5 on October 20, a Mortal Kombat 1 extended gameplay trailer, Alan Wake 2 gameplay reveal trailer, Sega announcing Sonic Superstars, Ubisoft announcing Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and much more.

Check out links to the news and announcements from the PlayStation Showcase below:

2 Comments
Leynos (25 minutes ago)

After the billionth shooter game I turned around and took a nap. Geoff always overhypes never delivers. Everys how is the same thing. 8 million shooters. Celebs who don't know what a video game is. And anything else been better as just a trailer drop than his inane preamble for 20 min before a trailer.

super_etecoon (19 minutes ago)

From what I'm hearing from most folks, it looks like it's best that there wasn't an E3 this year. It's almost like this isn't an indictment of the ESA at this point and more indicative of the state of the software pipeline from all three companies. I'm sure next year all three will be ready to show off quite a lot. Here's to E3 '24.

