Here is What Went Down at Summer Game Fest 2023 - Announcements, Trailers, More

Summer Game Fest 2023, hosted by Geoff Keighley, took place earlier today and came in at just under two hours. The showcase featured announcements, trailers, and more from over 20 games.

Some of the highlights included a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer and early 2024 release window, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launching for the PS5 on October 20, a Mortal Kombat 1 extended gameplay trailer, Alan Wake 2 gameplay reveal trailer, Sega announcing Sonic Superstars, Ubisoft announcing Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and much more.

Check out links to the news and announcements from the PlayStation Showcase below:

