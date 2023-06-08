Here is What Went Down at Summer Game Fest 2023 - Announcements, Trailers, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 37 minutes ago / 225 Views
Summer Game Fest 2023, hosted by Geoff Keighley, took place earlier today and came in at just under two hours. The showcase featured announcements, trailers, and more from over 20 games.
Some of the highlights included a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer and early 2024 release window, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launching for the PS5 on October 20, a Mortal Kombat 1 extended gameplay trailer, Alan Wake 2 gameplay reveal trailer, Sega announcing Sonic Superstars, Ubisoft announcing Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and much more.
Check out links to the news and announcements from the PlayStation Showcase below:
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Launches in Early 2024 for PS5
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Launches October 20 for PS5
- Alan Wake 2 Gameplay Reveal Trailer Released
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Arrives on November 9
- Mortal Kombat 1 Gets Extended Gameplay Trailer
- Sonic Superstars Announced for All Major Platforms
- Remnant II Arrives July 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Announced for All Major Platforms
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Closed Beta Announced, Runs June 8 to 28
- Immortals of Aveum New Gameplay Trailer Released
- Fae Farm Arrives September 8 for Switch and PC
- Palworld Launches for PC in Early Access in January 2024
- Baldur’s Gate III Trailer Introduces Lord Enver Gortash
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Arrives This Winter for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Warhaven Launches for PC in Early Access This Fall
- Sand Land Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- Lies of P Launches September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass
- Honkai: Star Rail Headed to PS5 in Q4 2023
- Witchfire Launches for PC in Early Access on September 20
- Capcom Announces Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 Collab
- Path of Exile II Gets Ngamakanui Teaser Trailer, More Details to Release on July 28
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
After the billionth shooter game I turned around and took a nap. Geoff always overhypes never delivers. Everys how is the same thing. 8 million shooters. Celebs who don't know what a video game is. And anything else been better as just a trailer drop than his inane preamble for 20 min before a trailer.
From what I'm hearing from most folks, it looks like it's best that there wasn't an E3 this year. It's almost like this isn't an indictment of the ESA at this point and more indicative of the state of the software pipeline from all three companies. I'm sure next year all three will be ready to show off quite a lot. Here's to E3 '24.