Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Launches in Early 2024 for PS5, to Release on 2 Discs

posted 54 minutes ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch for the PlayStation 5 in early 2024. The physical edition will ship on two discs.

View the Summer Game Fest 2023 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Get a first glimpse at the captivating story, thrilling gameplay and expansive world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the highly anticipated new story in the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy VII remake project.

In this standalone adventure, Cloud Strife and his friends have escaped the dystopian city of Midgar and embark on a new journey across the wide world of Gaia to pursue the vengeful swordsman, Sephiroth.

Find out which mysteries the party will uncover when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrives on PlayStation 5 in early 2024. Players can explore an expansive world, all brought to life with a new level of graphical fidelity, developed specifically to leverage the power of the PlayStation 5 console.

Read a Q&A on the game below:

How is development progressing on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Yoshinori Kitase, Producer: "Development is progressing smoothly and according to plan. We are currently working on nailing down a release date for the game."

How will players journey through the world outside of Midgar in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Naoki Hamaguchi, Director: "Players will be able to journey across the wide and multifaceted world with a ahigh degree of freedom, experiencing a myriad of different stories along the way."

What are some of the key things to look forward to in the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth story?

Kazushige Nojima, Story and Scenario (Stellavista): "Players will witness a chain of narrative developments that lie at the very heart of the Final Fantasy VII story while discovering each character’s destiny."

Do I need to play Final Fantasy VII Remake to enjoy Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Motomu Toriyama, Co-Director: "No—we have made preparations—so that players who did not get a chance to play the first game can fully enjoy Final Fantasy VII Rebirth."

Has the battle system changed from Final Fantasy VII Remake?

Teruki Endo, Battle Director: "In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, new comrades will join you in battle and you can cooperate with other party members in even closer ways than before."

Will Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have new original music?

Keiji Kawamori, Music Supervisor: "Many new tracks have been created for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and we will be making some new arrangements of tracks from FINAL Final Fantasy VII Remake as well."

