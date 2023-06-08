Lies of P Launches September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio announced the Soulslike action RPG, Lies of P, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on September 19.

"We’re beyond excited to announce that Lies of P will launch September 19 on console and PC and that fans everywhere can play the demo now," said Lies of P director Jiwon Choi. "We hope the experience delivers on our creative approach to the Souls-like genre and interpretation of the Pinocchio lore—and looking forward to seeing the response from our incredible community."

You wake up at an abandoned train station in Krat, a city overwhelmed by madness and bloodlust. In front of you lies a single note that reads:

“Find Mr. Geppetto. He’s here in the city.”

Play as Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid, and fight through everything in your path to find this mystery person. But don’t expect any help along the way and don’t make the mistake of trusting anyone.

You must always lie to others if you hope to become human.

Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action Soulslike game set in a cruel, dark Belle Epoque world.

All of humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors.

Lies of P offers an elegant world filled with tension, a deep combat system and a gripping story.

Guide Pinocchio and experience his unrelenting journey to become human.

A Dark Fairytale Retold

The timeless tale of Pinocchio has been reimagined with dark and striking visuals. Set in the fallen city of Krat, Pinnochio desperately fights to become human against all odds.

Visual Concept

The city of Krat was inspired by the Belle Epoque Era in Europe (late 19th Century to the early 20th Century) and is the epitome of a collapsed city bereft of prosperity.

“Lying” Quests and Multiple Endings

Experience interconnected procedural quests that play out depending on how you lie. These choices will then affect how the story ends.

Weapon-Making System

You can combine weapons in a multitude of ways to create something new altogether. Research to find the best combinations and make something truly special.

Special Skill System

With Pinocchio being a doll, you can change parts of his body to gain new skills and hopefully an edge in battle. But not all of the enhancements are for fighting though, they can also provide several other unique and useful features.

